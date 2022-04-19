NFL Draft 2022: Where All Teams Pick
There are 262 slots in a draft that begins April 28, and to show how volatile it has already been and will likely continue to be when teams start going on the clock, 85 of those slots (32.4%) have already changed hands.
For those counting, it has already happened 19 times in the seventh round, 17 in the sixth, 13 in the fifth, 11 in the first and fourth, nine in the second and five in the third.
In addition, 10 slots have been traded more than once with eight dealt twice and two a total of three times.
That has resulted in Kansas City and Jacksonville owning 12 total choices and Miami only four.
At least for now.
Waiting for Their First Pick
L.A. Rams 3/*104
Miami 3/*102
Las Vegas 3/86
Denver 2/64
San Francisco 2/61
Cleveland 2/44
Indianapolis 2/42
Chicago 2/39
Other Long Waits
Arizona 87 to 201 (third/sixth rounds
Carolina 6 to 137 (first/fourth)
Chicago 71 to 148 (third/fifth)
Cleveland 118 to 202 (fourth/sixth)
Detroit *97 to *157 (third/fifth)
Miami 125 to 224 (fourth-seventh)
Minnesota 77 to 156 (third/fifth)
Pittsburgh *138 to 208 (fourth-sixth)
Tampa Bay 133 to 248 (fourth/seventh)
Washington 113 to 189 (fourth/sixth)
Stocking Up
The Ravens five picks in the fourth round: 110, 119, 128, *139, *141. They also have pick *100 at the end of the third round.
Kansas City has six selections in the first three rounds, while Green Bay has five in first three.
Five of the Rams’ eight picks are in the sixth and seventh rounds.
Done Too Soon
N.Y. Jets 5/163
N.Y. Giants 6/182
Chicago 6/186
Atlanta 6/190
Dallas 6/193
New Orleans 6/194
New England 6/210
Baltimore 6/213
Tennessee 6/219
Participation Trophy
Buffalo, Cincinnati and Jacksonville are the only teams with picks in each round.
Most Picks to Fewest
12 (2): Jacksonville, Kansas City
11 (3): Baltimore, Green Bay, Houston
10 (2): L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia
9 (4): Detroit, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco
8 (11): Arizona, Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, New England, Seattle
7 (4): Indianapolis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tennessee
6 (4): Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Washington
5 (1): Las Vegas
4 (1): Miami
Following are the round-by-round picks for each team after which are the number of picks in order from most to fewest:
ARIZONA (8): 1 (23), 2 (55), 3 (87), 6 (201), 6 (*215), 7 (244), 7 (*256), 7 (*257)
ATLANTA (8): 1 (8), 2 (43), 2 (58), 3 (74), 3 (82), 4 (114), 5 (151), 6 (190)
BALTIMORE (11): 1 (14), 2 (45), 3 (76), 3 (*100), 4 (110), 4 (119), 4 (128), 4 (*139), 4 (*141), 6 (196), 6 (*213)
BUFFALO (8): 1 (25), 2 (57), 3 (89), 4 (130), 5 (168), 6 (185), 6 (203), 7 (231)
CAROLINA (6): 1 (6), 4 (137), 5 (144), 5 (149), 6 (199), 7 (242)
CHICAGO (6): 2 (39), 2 (48), 3 (71), 5 (148), 5 (150), 6 (186)
CINCINNATI (8): 1 (31), 2 (63), 3 (95), 4 (136), 5 (174), 6 (209), 7 (226), 7 (252)
CLEVELAND (8): 2 (44), 2 (56), 3 (78), 3 (*99), 4 (118), 6 (202), 7 (223), 7 (246)
DALLAS (8): 1 (24), 3 (88), 4 (129), 5 (155), 5 (167), 5 (*176), 5 (*178), 6 (193)
DENVER (8): 2 (64), 3 (75), 3 (96), 4 (115), 4 (116), 5 (152), 6 (206), 7 (232)
DETROIT (9): 1 (2), 1 (32), 2 (34), 3 (66), 3 (*97), 5 (*177), 6 (181), 6 (217), 7 (234)
GREEN BAY (11): 1 (22), 1 (28), 2 (53), 2 (59), 3 (92), 4 (132), 4 (140), 5 (171), 7 (228), 7 (249), 7 (*258)
HOUSTON (11): 1 (3), 1 (13), 2 (37), 3 (68), 3 (80), 4 (107), 4 (108), 6 (183), 6 (205), 6 (207), 7 (245)
INDIANAPOLIS (7): 2 (42), 3 (73), 4 (122), 5 (159), 5 (179), 6 (*216), 7 (239)
JACKSONVILLE (12): 1 (1), 2 (33), 3 (65), 3 (70), 4 (106), 5 (157), 6 (180), 6 (188), 6 (197), 6 (198), 7 (222), 7 (235)
KANSAS CITY (12): 1 (29), 1 (30), 2 (50), 2 (62), 3 (94), 3 (*103), 4 (121), 4 (135), 7 (233), 7 (243), 7 (251), 7 (*259)
LAS VEGAS (5): 3 (86), 4 (126), 5 (164), 5 (165), 7 (227)
L.A. CHARGERS (10): 1 (17), 3 (79), 4 (123), 5 (160), 6 (195), 6 (*214), 7 (236), 7 (*254), 7 (*255), 7 (*260)
L.A. RAMS (8): 3 (*104), 4 (*142), 5 (175), 6 (*211), 6 (*212), 6 (*218), 7 (238), 7 (253)
MIAMI (4): 3 (*102), 4 (125), 7 (224), 7 (247)
MINNESOTA (8): 1 (12), 2 (46), 3 (77), 5 (156), 6 (184), 6 (191), 6 (192), 7 (250)
NEW ENGLAND (8): 1 (21), 2 (54), 3 (85), 4 (127), 5 (158), 5 (170), 6 (200), 6 (210)
NEW ORLEANS (7): 1 (16), 1 (19), 2 (49), 3 (*98), 4 (120), 5 (161), 6 (194)
N.Y. GIANTS (9): 1 (5), 1 (7), 2 (36), 3 (67), 3 (81), 4 (112), 5 (147), 5 (173), 6 (182)
N.Y. JETS (9): 1 (4), 1 (10), 2 (35), 2 (38), 3 (69), 4 (111), 4 (117), 5 (146), 5 (163)
PHILADELPHIA (10): 1 (15), 1 (18), 2 (51), 3 (83), 3 (*101), 4 (124), 5 (154), 5 (162), 5 (166), 7 (237)
PITTSBURGH (7): 1 (20), 2 (52), 3 (84), 4 (*138), 6 (208), 7 (225), 7 (241)
SAN FRANCISCO (9): 2 (61), 3 (93), 3 (*105), 4 (134), 5 (172), 6 (187), 6 (*220), 6 (*221), 7 (*262)
SEATTLE (8): 1 (9), 2 (40), 2 (41), 3 (72), 4 (109), 5 (145), 5 (153), 7 (229)
TAMPA BAY (6): 1 (27), 2 (60), 3 (91), 4 (133), 7 (248), 7 (*261)
TENNESSEE (7): 1 (26), 3 (90), 4 (131), 4 (*143), 5 (169), 6 (204), 6 (*219)
WASHINGTON (6): 1 (11), 2 (47), 4 (113), 6 (189), 7 (230), 7 (240)
*Indicates a compensatory pick