Find out the breakdown of every team’s picks in this year's draft with who has the most, the least and where they fall in each round.

There are 262 slots in a draft that begins April 28, and to show how volatile it has already been and will likely continue to be when teams start going on the clock, 85 of those slots (32.4%) have already changed hands.

For those counting, it has already happened 19 times in the seventh round, 17 in the sixth, 13 in the fifth, 11 in the first and fourth, nine in the second and five in the third.

In addition, 10 slots have been traded more than once with eight dealt twice and two a total of three times.

That has resulted in Kansas City and Jacksonville owning 12 total choices and Miami only four.

At least for now.

Waiting for Their First Pick

L.A. Rams 3/*104

Miami 3/*102

Las Vegas 3/86

Denver 2/64

San Francisco 2/61

Cleveland 2/44

Indianapolis 2/42

Chicago 2/39

Other Long Waits

Arizona 87 to 201 (third/sixth rounds

Carolina 6 to 137 (first/fourth)

Chicago 71 to 148 (third/fifth)

Cleveland 118 to 202 (fourth/sixth)

Detroit *97 to *157 (third/fifth)

Miami 125 to 224 (fourth-seventh)

Minnesota 77 to 156 (third/fifth)

Pittsburgh *138 to 208 (fourth-sixth)

Tampa Bay 133 to 248 (fourth/seventh)

Washington 113 to 189 (fourth/sixth)

Stocking Up

The Ravens five picks in the fourth round: 110, 119, 128, *139, *141. They also have pick *100 at the end of the third round.

Kansas City has six selections in the first three rounds, while Green Bay has five in first three.

Five of the Rams’ eight picks are in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Done Too Soon

N.Y. Jets 5/163

N.Y. Giants 6/182

Chicago 6/186

Atlanta 6/190

Dallas 6/193

New Orleans 6/194

New England 6/210

Baltimore 6/213

Tennessee 6/219

Participation Trophy

Buffalo, Cincinnati and Jacksonville are the only teams with picks in each round.

Most Picks to Fewest

12 (2): Jacksonville, Kansas City

11 (3): Baltimore, Green Bay, Houston

10 (2): L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia

9 (4): Detroit, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

8 (11): Arizona, Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, New England, Seattle

7 (4): Indianapolis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tennessee

6 (4): Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Washington

5 (1): Las Vegas

4 (1): Miami

Following are the round-by-round picks for each team after which are the number of picks in order from most to fewest:

ARIZONA (8): 1 (23), 2 (55), 3 (87), 6 (201), 6 (*215), 7 (244), 7 (*256), 7 (*257)

ATLANTA (8): 1 (8), 2 (43), 2 (58), 3 (74), 3 (82), 4 (114), 5 (151), 6 (190)

BALTIMORE (11): 1 (14), 2 (45), 3 (76), 3 (*100), 4 (110), 4 (119), 4 (128), 4 (*139), 4 (*141), 6 (196), 6 (*213)

BUFFALO (8): 1 (25), 2 (57), 3 (89), 4 (130), 5 (168), 6 (185), 6 (203), 7 (231)

CAROLINA (6): 1 (6), 4 (137), 5 (144), 5 (149), 6 (199), 7 (242)

CHICAGO (6): 2 (39), 2 (48), 3 (71), 5 (148), 5 (150), 6 (186)

CINCINNATI (8): 1 (31), 2 (63), 3 (95), 4 (136), 5 (174), 6 (209), 7 (226), 7 (252)

CLEVELAND (8): 2 (44), 2 (56), 3 (78), 3 (*99), 4 (118), 6 (202), 7 (223), 7 (246)

DALLAS (8): 1 (24), 3 (88), 4 (129), 5 (155), 5 (167), 5 (*176), 5 (*178), 6 (193)

DENVER (8): 2 (64), 3 (75), 3 (96), 4 (115), 4 (116), 5 (152), 6 (206), 7 (232)

DETROIT (9): 1 (2), 1 (32), 2 (34), 3 (66), 3 (*97), 5 (*177), 6 (181), 6 (217), 7 (234)

GREEN BAY (11): 1 (22), 1 (28), 2 (53), 2 (59), 3 (92), 4 (132), 4 (140), 5 (171), 7 (228), 7 (249), 7 (*258)

HOUSTON (11): 1 (3), 1 (13), 2 (37), 3 (68), 3 (80), 4 (107), 4 (108), 6 (183), 6 (205), 6 (207), 7 (245)

INDIANAPOLIS (7): 2 (42), 3 (73), 4 (122), 5 (159), 5 (179), 6 (*216), 7 (239)

JACKSONVILLE (12): 1 (1), 2 (33), 3 (65), 3 (70), 4 (106), 5 (157), 6 (180), 6 (188), 6 (197), 6 (198), 7 (222), 7 (235)

KANSAS CITY (12): 1 (29), 1 (30), 2 (50), 2 (62), 3 (94), 3 (*103), 4 (121), 4 (135), 7 (233), 7 (243), 7 (251), 7 (*259)

LAS VEGAS (5): 3 (86), 4 (126), 5 (164), 5 (165), 7 (227)

L.A. CHARGERS (10): 1 (17), 3 (79), 4 (123), 5 (160), 6 (195), 6 (*214), 7 (236), 7 (*254), 7 (*255), 7 (*260)

L.A. RAMS (8): 3 (*104), 4 (*142), 5 (175), 6 (*211), 6 (*212), 6 (*218), 7 (238), 7 (253)

MIAMI (4): 3 (*102), 4 (125), 7 (224), 7 (247)

MINNESOTA (8): 1 (12), 2 (46), 3 (77), 5 (156), 6 (184), 6 (191), 6 (192), 7 (250)

NEW ENGLAND (8): 1 (21), 2 (54), 3 (85), 4 (127), 5 (158), 5 (170), 6 (200), 6 (210)

NEW ORLEANS (7): 1 (16), 1 (19), 2 (49), 3 (*98), 4 (120), 5 (161), 6 (194)

N.Y. GIANTS (9): 1 (5), 1 (7), 2 (36), 3 (67), 3 (81), 4 (112), 5 (147), 5 (173), 6 (182)

N.Y. JETS (9): 1 (4), 1 (10), 2 (35), 2 (38), 3 (69), 4 (111), 4 (117), 5 (146), 5 (163)

PHILADELPHIA (10): 1 (15), 1 (18), 2 (51), 3 (83), 3 (*101), 4 (124), 5 (154), 5 (162), 5 (166), 7 (237)

PITTSBURGH (7): 1 (20), 2 (52), 3 (84), 4 (*138), 6 (208), 7 (225), 7 (241)

SAN FRANCISCO (9): 2 (61), 3 (93), 3 (*105), 4 (134), 5 (172), 6 (187), 6 (*220), 6 (*221), 7 (*262)

SEATTLE (8): 1 (9), 2 (40), 2 (41), 3 (72), 4 (109), 5 (145), 5 (153), 7 (229)

TAMPA BAY (6): 1 (27), 2 (60), 3 (91), 4 (133), 7 (248), 7 (*261)

TENNESSEE (7): 1 (26), 3 (90), 4 (131), 4 (*143), 5 (169), 6 (204), 6 (*219)

WASHINGTON (6): 1 (11), 2 (47), 4 (113), 6 (189), 7 (230), 7 (240)

*Indicates a compensatory pick

