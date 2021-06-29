Top Five Washington Huskie Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

It was one of the oddest years in college football by all accounts, especially for the Pac 12. Most teams only played a handful of games, including the Huskies, who were still able to experience success. They finished with a 3-1 record and had many breakout players. Here are the top five pro prospects on the Huskies roster:

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is going to rise up draft boards quickly throughout the evaluation process.

The Huskies have a superstar in Tupuola-Fetui. He took college football by storm last fall with seven sacks and 20 pressures in four games. Those are video-game numbers, and Tupuola-Fetui was doing that against some of the top tackles in college football. He injured his Achilles tendon during spring ball, but a return hasn't been ruled out. If he can play in 2021, Tupuola-Fetui is a big enough difference-maker that he could take Washington to another level defensively. It starts with the ability to get after the quarterback. Sometimes sack numbers can be misleading, but that isn't the case with Tupuola-Fetui. His movement skills are that of a 240-pound linebacker, yet he is 280 pounds. He can win with power or speed and has the motor to chase down a quarterback. Tupuola-Fetui is so athletic that Washington had him drop back in coverage. As a run defender, Tupuola-Fetui isn't far behind. He creates havoc in the backfield and is an excellent tackler. Whenever Tupuola-Fetui declares, he is going to be a first-round pick and a high one at that. His upside is immense, and he is talented enough to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler.

Trent McDuffie, CB

Trent McDuffie is one of the best pure cornerbacks that could have his name called in the first round.

Consistency is the best way to describe McDuffie's game. He is a lockdown No. 1 cornerback at the collegiate level and has been since his freshman season. McDuffie has fluid hips and has fantastic instincts. He is always one step ahead of the receiver and never gives up big plays. There aren't many weaknesses in his game. McDuffie is a pro-ready cornerback and can be a Day-1 starter. He is also an excellent athlete and should test very well at the Combine. It wouldn't be shocking to see him end up as a first-round pick, similar to Greg Newsome from the 2021 draft.

Kyler Gordon, CB

Kyler Gordan could have his name called earlier than people currently expect.

Defensively, the Huskies have a lot of talent, and Gordon will be a big-time riser next season at cornerback. He doesn't get the same attention as McDuffie, but his upside is also that of a first-round pick. Gordon checked in at 14 on Burce Feldman's Freak List, and that athleticism shows up on the field. He is arguably the most athletic cornerback in college football. He has played mainly in the slot for Washington's defense, but he has the traits to be even better on the outside. Gordon still is very raw and is learning how to translate that athleticism, but next season it should all come together. With an excellent pre-draft process, Gordon could be a top-50 pick.

Cade Otton, TE

Cade Otton will be the key piece in the Huskies offense this year.

The top offensive player for the Huskies could have been a top-100 pick last season, but elected to return to school. Otton is a complete tight end. He is an excellent blocker, but has shown that he has the receiving ability to be a No. 1 tight end at the next level. Otton isn't on the level of Kyle Pitts or Pat Freiermuth, but should be a top-five tight end in a weaker class at the top. Otton should be the focal point of the Huskies' offense and could end up leading all tight ends in receiving yards next season.

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB

Edefuan Ulofoshio had a great year in 2020 and looks to build off that this year.



Another breakout star from the 2020 season, Ulofoshio is one of the top returning linebackers in the nation. Ulofoshio plays with his hair on fire from start to finish. His motor is fantastic and he is a playmaker. Ulofoshio isn't the biggest player around, but his frame allows him to shed offensive linemen with ease. Not only that, Ulofoshio is one of the best tacklers in the nation. Overall, he is one of the most well-rounded players in the country. Being a MIKE and most likely under 6-foot, it will be hard for Ulofoshio to be a first-round pick, but he is a Day-2 player who can make an immediate impact on an NFL defense.

Honorable Mentions: Jaxson Kirkland, Henry Bainivalu