WHY Urban Meyer is Risking EVERYTHING on Trevor Lawrence

We are about to find out just how good Trevor Lawrence can be

Throughout Urban Meyer's 57 years of life, nobody has been able to convince him to take his talents to the NFL. Nobody, until Trevor Lawrence. The allure of teaming up with a generational prospect at the QB position was too much for Meyer to resist, but does Lawrence have the ability to make Meyer's jump to the NFL worth it?



READ THE LATEST ARTICLES FROM THE NFL DRAFT BIBLE

READ MORE: WATCH: Hall Of Fantasy League Commissioner Matt Sposta Joins The State of Football

READ MORE: HUB Football doubles down as five more sign NFL contracts with training camps in full swing

READ MORE: 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple Quarterbacks in the First Half of Round One