Will Devonta Smith’s Stature be a Problem in the NFL?

The NFL is a copycat league, and teams are always looking for “the next” version of a previous player. Teams crave an alpha, size-speed combination at the wide receiver position, often looking for the next Calvin Johnson. So where does that leave a prospect like Alabama’s DeVonta Smith? After winning the Heisman Trophy following his historic 2020 season, will his slight frame be an issue at the professional level?

In what looks to be another loaded draft class of wide receiver prospects, it’s easy to question Smith’s size. He recently weighed in at 170 pounds and stands 6-foot-1. While there are plenty of prospects who have a size advantage over Smith, few possess the production and technique that Smith can show off as he transitions to the professional ranks.

The 2020 season that saw Smith capture the Heisman Trophy was his best statistically at Alabama (1,856 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns), but it was not a flash in the pan. His junior season in 2019 saw him rack up over 1,200 yards receiving and 14 receiving touchdowns.

His ability to create separation with refined route-running will make up for his lack of size at the next level. He has top-notch hands and never backs down catching the ball in traffic in the middle of the field. His skillset is diverse, and he will undoubtedly be a first-round draft pick.

History may not be on his side when it comes to how impactful his rookie season will be. When looking at rookie wide receivers drafted in the first round since 2000 weighing 185 pounds or less, the most notable is Will Fuller’s 2016 season, where he compiled 635 receiving yards on 47 receptions in 14 games. Only three other seasons using those same parameters resulted in over 500 receiving yards: Kendall Wright in 2012 (626 yards), Marquise Brown in 2019 (584 yards) and Brandin Cooks in 2014 (550 yards).

Smith does not need history to be on his side. After becoming just the fourth wide receiver in NCAA history to win the Heisman Trophy, Smith will be looking to write his own history in the NFL. Smith has the tools necessary to compensate for his lack of size in a variety of ways and should become a big-time contributor early in his NFL career.

