NFL insider says Caleb Williams is ‘pretty far ahead’ in Chicago Bears’ quarterback room
There's something to be said for competition, but the Chicago Bears and their fans have waited long enough for a true franchise quarterback to come along. In the case of number one overall 2024 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams, there's nobody in the building who could realistically challenge him for Chicago's starting QB job.
This comes according to an account by Sports Illustrated's lead national NFL writer Albert Breer, who shared the following nugget on the Bears in his training camp takeaways column this week.
“Caleb Williams has had the standard rookie ups and downs, but is pretty far ahead at this point, in large part because of the plan the Chicago Bears laid out for him. They put in formations, cadence and terminology with him before the draft—in their allotted three one-hour Zoom sessions—and Williams used the 40 days between OTAs and camp (we’ll have more on that soon on the website) effectively. He’s the starter, and I’d bet he’ll play well as a rookie.”
This is the way. After all, rookies only really learn one way: through playing time.
The Bears tried to slow-play the development of Justin Fields and it didn't work out for them. Now they might have to watch him turn into a late-blooming star with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then again, if Williams works out the way he's supposed to then nobody will care.
It seems Chicago's decision-makers are finally learning how to build their team around their QB. The Bears have also surrounded Williams with a strong supporting cast of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. The offensive line is another story, but Williams is so good throwing on the run that it might not matter much.
Then again, it's one thing to run around and earn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes in the Pac-12 (rest in peace) and entirely another to do it against NFL competition. That said, the signs are all pointing to the Bears having at last found their guy.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Prominent analyst weighs in on Shedeur Sanders for 2025 draft
Will J.J. McCarthy overtake Sam Darnold for starting job?
Caleb Williams’ signing bonus sent teammate into shock