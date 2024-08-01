NFL rookies to watch for the Bears and Texans in the 2024 Hall of Fame game
NFL football is officially back. Tonight the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears will start the 2024 preseason campaign when they take the field in Canton, Ohio for the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame game is the most preseasony preseason game of the year. That means if you're expecting to see Caleb Williams go up against C.J. Stroud and a loaded young Houston team you're going to be disappointed. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has already told the media that Williams and the rest of his starters won't be playing. That presumably includes rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who Chicago took at ninth overall in the draft.
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't as forthcoming, only responding "we'll see" when asked if Stroud would play. We'll take that as a definitely not, so let's focus instead on some of the rookies who should actually see the field tonight.
Texans CB Kamari Lassiter
The highest-picked player who should see a lot of snaps is Houston's second-round pick, former Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Lassiter is listed as a starter on Houston's unofficial depth chart on the boundary opposite Derek Stingley Jr., making him the only rookie who's projected to start for the Texans. The job isn't necessarily his to lose, though. Lassiter is also competing with veterans Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson for that spot. This will be his first test against live competition. Lassiter has impressed at camp, though -having already earned the nickname "lockdown" from his teammates.
Texans OT Blake Fisher
While Ryans hasn't officially ruled anybody out, it would come as a shock if veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil saw any playing time. That means we will most likely see rookie Blake Fisher out of Notre Dame on the blindside for Houston. Also a second-rounder, Fisher played right tackle the last two years but he also has experience at left tackle and that's what they've listed him as. If Fisher acquits himself well tonight and the rest of the preseason he may end up being the primary swing tackle backup behind both Tunsil and RT Tytus Howard.
Bears DE Austin Booker
As far as Chicago is concerned, the pickings are much slimmer as far as rookies to look forward to. With Odunze and Williams on the sidelines, the headliner might end up being defensive end Austin Booker, who the Bears took in the fifth round of the draft at 144 overall. Aside from Montez Sweat, Chicago's edge rotation is pretty thin. That means Booker has a real chance to earn himself a significant role if he impresses these next few weeks. In his last college season at Kansas he posted eight sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.
Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
One Training camp storyline to follow from all 32 teams
NFL reporter reveals why Hard Knocks might see fewer volunteers
Vikings OT literally swears by Dallas Turner’s spin move
Jayden Daniels racking up highlight reel plays at Commanders camp