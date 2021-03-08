2021 NFL Agent Exam Zoom - Mike Sullivan

This email is directed at anyone in the pro and college football business. Already a client? Here's a review of the week. Not a client? We'd love to have you aboard.

On Friday, we announced a special feature aimed at this summer's test-takers that I wanted to make sure you were aware of.

This Wednesday, we'll host former NFL agent and team executive Mike Sullivan on a Zoom session. Mike, who recently won the Eugene E. Parker Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 12th annual ITL Seminar, is the consummate football professional. Not only is he a gentleman of the first order, but he's got experience on both sides of the table. He negotiated the contract of the top pick in the draft for two years running, 2001 and 2002 (Virginia Tech's Michael Vick and Fresno State's David Carr, respectively) during his 25 years as one of the top agents in the game. Following his career in player representation, he was hired in 2012 to run Denver's salary department, negotiating all the deals for the Broncos, including the year they won the Super Bowl in 2016. Read more about him here.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Mike will answer several questions I'll pose to him on the industry, from how to develop and cultivate scouts; tips on recruiting; how working for a team differs from working for an agency; how to maintain a professional relationship with team officials while working hard for your clients; and any other questions you have for him. Mike's patient and understands what you're weighing as you prepare to dive into this exciting industry.

Wednesday night's session is free, but there's a caveat -- you have to have purchased the ITL Study Guide. Many of you already have and have already recognized what a tremendous aid it is in your preparation for this summer's test. I know I'm biased, but I can't imagine there's any better resource on the market. I base that on the testimonies of years of test-takers. It's really good.

If you've already bought it, you're invited Wednesday, and we'll be sending you the Zoom link Tuesday. If you haven't, it's not too late. Click here to purchase it. By the way, some people have had trouble with the link, and if you do, email me and I'll send you a direct invoice for it that will work.

That's all for now. I hope you can join us. Have a great week!

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.