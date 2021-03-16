2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Alejandro Villanueva

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Alejandro Villanueva.

Overview:

The former U.S. Army member was originally a tight end when he committed to Army, but played many positions for the Black Knights. He took over as the Steelers starting left tackle midway through 2015 and has developed into a good starter after a bit of a rough start. Villanueva has made the Pro Bowl twice in 2017 and 2018. As a pass protector, he does not have dynamic feet, but gets the job done nonetheless, mirroring rushers well enough with active feet that allow him to stay in position and create favorable blocking angles. Villanueva plays with width preventing inside counters and can anchor at the top of his set to protect against power rushes. While his length gives rushers a long path around his outside shoulder, he is susceptible to getting beat by speed as he attempts to run rushers around the pocket, which often requires the quarterback to step up into the pocket. In the run game, he is stout but does not create much movement and lacks dynamism in space. Villanueva is a good starting tackle in a league that lacks quality players at the position. He could receive the biggest pay day of his career if he hits the open market. Due to his age, he is a candidate for a short-term deal.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.