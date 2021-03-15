2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Alex Mack

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Alex Mack.

Overview:

Despite his age, Mack remains one of the most reliable centers in the league. His incredible intelligence and experience at the position can be a major asset to almost any offensive line searching for a leader. Even at 35 years of age he can still work off double teams to the next level as good as anyone and his feet are still some of the quickest at the position. In pass protection, he has the ability to anchor and remain stout against any interior rusher with his strong and stocky base. The weakness that’s going to hurt Mack in free agency is the fact that he is getting up in age. He has remained productive up to this point, but teams have to be wondering when his play will begin to decline. This is a major factor to take into account and it will without a doubt keep Mack away from a long-term contract this offseason. Look for a contender to give him a short-term deal where he can compete for his first Super Bowl next season.

Background:

Mack was born in Los Angeles, California. He attended San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara. In addition to football, Mack wrestled for four years in high school. He played college football for the University of California and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns 21st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. On March 9, 2016, Mack signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

