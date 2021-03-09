2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Allen Robinson

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent quarterback Dak Prescott.

The 2014 NFL Draft introduced fans to talented receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams and more. Often overlooked in that group, Robinson has quietly grown into one of the league’s top receivers. He has done this without ever having had a consistent quarterback situation. The former second-round pick has caught passes from Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Robinson is coming off of an excellent year and will be just 28-years-old by kickoff of the 2021 season. An excellent separator, the 2015 Pro Bowler boasts clean footwork and is extremely fluid. In his releases and up the route stem, Robinson employs jab steps, head fakes and body language to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns. What’s more, he has the athleticism to capitalize on these mistakes. Robinson also uses his hands throughout his route to keep his chest clear of contact. Additionally, the former Penn State Nittany Lion has strong hands and uses his 6-foot-2 and 220-pound frame to shield the catch point from defensive backs. He is excellent in jump-ball situations thanks to his body control, vertical, ball-tracking ability, catch radius and hands. As a ball-carrier, Robinson reads his blocks well and makes defenders miss with well-timed cuts. Nonetheless, Robinson does have some flaws. The second-round pick’s lack of speed limits his ability to separate on non-breaking routes. Similarly, his tendency to round off breaking routes gives defenders time to read his movement. Moving forward, this former Pro Bowler should be firmly in the conversation as one of the NFL’s top-10 receivers. Robinson II is a WR1 with the all-around skill-set to operate out wide or in the slot and to win at any and every level of the field.

