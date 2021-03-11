2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Anthony Harris

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Anthony Harris.

Overview:

Harris came up big in a contract year in 2019, responding by leading the NFL in interceptions with six. Playing under the franchise tag, the 2020 season saw him record no interceptions, but his ability to remain sound in coverage continued as teams chose to not test him in coverage as often. Harris has an excellent range to make up ground as a single-high safety, showing explosive closing burst tracking the deep ball. He makes plays on the football consistently in coverage showing elite ball skills that translate into interceptions and pass deflections. Harris does an excellent job of being disciplined with his eyes, trusting what he sees to lead him to the right spots where he shows excellent closing burst out of his transitions. A complete safety who shows a quick trigger supporting the run, Harris runs the alley with excellent closing speed as an efficient wrap-up tackler. Harris will be 30-years-old when the 2021 season starts, which can be a hindrance when looking for a team to commit long-term money to him in free agency. Harris has range and ball skills that are at a premium in the NFL, which is why he should be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.

Background:

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Harris signed with the Vikings and was originally a practice-squad player. Since taking over the starting safety role in 2018, Harris has recorded nine interceptions and led the NFL with six in 2019. Harris played the 2020 season under the Vikings franchise tag.

