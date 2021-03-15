2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Antonio Brown

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Antonio Brown.

Overview:

Brown proved this season that he can produce like some of the top receivers in the game. His route-running is as good as it gets and his work ethic continues to be lauded by teammates and coaches. The footwork he displays and the ability to separate at the top of the route makes Brown a truly special talent, even at 32 years of age. Brown’s downside has always been off the field. Many fans wondered why he slipped all the way to the sixth round in 2010, but those questions have clearly been answered. Brown has always been one to put himself above the team, even since his days at Central Michigan. NFL scouting departments knew what they were doing letting him fall; his talent was never in question. It will be interesting to see if teams disregard his selfish antics and give him yet another shot this offseason after a productive haff season in Tampa Bay. Even though his best days may be behind him, he still remains one of the most talented receivers in the game.

Background:

Brown was born and raised in Miami, Florida and attended Miami Norland High School where he starred in both football and track. He played college football at Central Michigan University, where he earned All-America honors in 2008 and 2009. Brown was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders who made him the highest-paid receiver in the league. He was then released before ever appearing in a regular-season game after various off-field incidents. Brown signed with the New England Patriots shortly after that but was released after playing in one game. Brown then resurfaced during the 2020 regular season, signing with the Buccaneers after serving an eight-game suspension.

