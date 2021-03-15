2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Austin Reiter

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Austin Reiter.

Overview:

The South Florida product has now played and started in two straight Super Bowls. It’s safe to say he is the only reason why the Chiefs have had so much success. Well, maybe not the only reason, but Reiter has been durable to say the least. Reiter has only missed one game for the Chiefs since getting the starting job in 2019. Reiter is a solid pass-blocking center. He is a very smart player who handles vertical sets in blocking well. He has an excellent drive on double-team blocks and can anchor fairly effectively when bull-rushed. Reiter’s concerns come in the run game when asked to use athleticism. Reiter has very slow feet and therefore gets beat with speed a lot. He also has trouble working to the second level due to his poor change of direction and slow lower half. Reiter is a low-end starting center in the league that can be respectable in a pass-heavy offense. He should get a contract that is average for a starter at the position.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.