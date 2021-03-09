2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Brandon Scherff

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Iowa product has lived up to all expectations in the league since getting drafted in 2015. When he entered the draft, Scherff was known as one of the top offensive lineman for that year and he has been nothing short of that for Washington. Scherff has started 78 games for Washington over the last six seasons but hasn’t started 16 games in a season since 2016, indicating a durability concern. He has been outstanding when on the field. The 29-year-old is a very balanced player as he is just as good in the run game and pass game. In the passing game, Scherff anchors excellently against bull-rushing defensive tackles using solid balance and pad level to keep leverage. He also uses outstanding football intelligence to understand rusher moves and counters. In the run game, he uses solid athleticism to move as a puller. He also uses tremendous lower-body power to move guys in small spaces. He is a top-tier guard in the league and will be paid as such. Scherff’s durability could be a concern long term. He generates a lot of power from his lower base and if he loses power there due to injury he could regress quickly. He is already 29 (30 in December), so a long-term deal would likely be his last contract. Scherff played the 2020 season for the $15.03 million franchise tag and Washington tagged him again this year at $18.04 million. But, the team hopes to negotiate a three- or four-year deal that could include extra years for purposes of prorating a signing bonus over additional years. Scherff would be an upgrade to most teams’ interior offensive line, but he will essentially be off the market.

