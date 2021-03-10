2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Bud Dupree

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Bud Dupree.

Dupree spent last season playing on the franchise tag for Pittsburgh and suffered a torn ACL in Week 12. It will be interesting to see how teams value his services coming off significant knee surgery, but there’s no doubt he will still command a strong market. After coming into the league as a very raw prospect, Dupree has improved his game every year and has become one of the premier 3-4 outside linebackers in the league. His strengths don’t just reside in the pass game, but he has also developed into one of the league’s most stout run defenders off the edge. He is able to use his great length and strength to set a hard edge and stifle any run plays that try to get outside him. He also has great speed that he complements with a full arsenal of pass-rush moves to beat tackles to the point. Where Dupree needs to improve is in his pass-rush consistency. He has put up productive sack totals in each of the last four seasons, but his win rate still settles around league average. This means that Dupree may benefit from the aggressiveness of the Steelers defense and their tendency to blitz heavily. That being said, Dupree is still one of the game’s best edge run defenders and he should find a suitor this offseason that believes he can return to the level of play he was displaying before the torn ACL last season.

Dupree was born on February 12, 1993, in Macon, Georgia. He attended Wilkinson County High School in Irwinton, Georgia. Dupree was a three-year starter at defensive end and four-year starter at tight end. He played college football at Kentucky and was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Steelers. The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree on March 16, 2020, after he enjoyed a breakout 2019 season in which he recorded 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 68 combined tackles.

