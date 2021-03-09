2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Chris Godwin

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Chris Godwin.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use their franchise tag on Chris Godwin

Overview:

Chris Godwin enjoyed some very productive seasons playing on his rookie contract in Tampa Bay and he has most certainly earned himself a big pay day on his first free-agent contract this offseason. He rose up the ranks in Tampa Bay’s receivers room so early in his career because of his knack to simply get open and make himself available to his quarterback. He displays great body control and flashes tremendous instincts to react and adjust to balls thrown his way. Godwin is a natural competitor who despite not being the biggest receiver around, can go up and fight to win the contested catches on the perimeter. What truly stands out in his game are his incredibly strong hands. Godwin played in games last season with pins in his broken left index finger and stayed productive throughout the season to help his team make the playoffs. The knock on him is that he doesn’t have the speed to outrun defenders or the size to go up and be a consistent red-zone threat. He’s not a consistent downfield threat, which may limit his ability to become a true No. 1 receiver in the league. All in all, Godwin will make a lot of money this offseason as a young receiver who continues to improve his game year after year.

Background:

Godwin was born on February 27, 1996, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended Middletown High School in Middletown, Delaware and played collegiately at Penn State University. Godwin was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round (84th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2019, Chris Godwin and his fiancé Mariah DelPercio launched their Team Godwin Foundation, which aims to make an impact for pets in need by providing financial assistance to local shelter and rescue groups.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.