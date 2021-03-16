2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Corey Davis

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Corey Davis.

Davis was a top-five choice that surprised a lot of people in the 2017 draft. He disappointed in his first couple of years in the league but had an excellent contract year. Davis is a big receiver that can move well for his size. Davis gains separation with route-running more than speed. Davis also displays strong hands that allow him to catch a lot of contested balls. Davis is also a solid blocker from the receiver position, using his size and strength to overpower corners. Davis does not have great speed for the position. He doesn’t threaten vertically on straight-go routes. He also isn't the most consistent of receivers. He shows flashes, but only this season was he able to put it together for most of the season. Davis’ physical abilities make him a very attractive candidate to a team that is very run heavy. Davis will likely get a short-term deal worth a lot annually to prove he can do it consistently.

