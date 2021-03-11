2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Corey Linsley

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Corey Linsley.

Overview:

Linsley has firmly established himself as one of the best centers in the league, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and being the rock along the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. Linsley makes his money with his strength, where he is able to consistently generate movement in the run game as well as anchor against the game’s best interior pass rushers. He is a tremendously smart and aware leader who constantly keeps his head on a swivel in pass protection. He is one of the most well-rounded offensive linemen in the game whose skill set can adapt and play effectively in any scheme. Rarely does one of the league’s best centers get beat, but when he does it’s because his base gets narrow and his pad level gets high. Coming into the league, this was more of an issue for him that he has since improved massively on, but still remains an area of weakness. He is also not the most athletic center, as he does much better in situations where the block is in front of him as opposed to working to the next level. This is due mostly to his footwork that can get spotty at times when he loses his center of gravity with a narrow base. Nitpicking aside, Linsley is one of the best in the league and should expect to get paid like it this offseason. The Packers will do everything to keep their leader up front but anyone would be thrilled to acquire his services before he turns 30 years old.

Background:

Linsley was born on July 27, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio. He played collegiately at Ohio State and was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. As a standout multi-sport athlete in college, he lettered all four years in track and field where he was the regional and league champion and a state medalist in the shot put. Linsley enters free agency this offseason at 29 years of age.

