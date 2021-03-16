2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Curtis Samuel

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Curtis Samuel.

Overview:

The former running back in college at Ohio State successfully made the transition to wide receiver after getting drafted in the second round by the Panthers. Possessing legit 4.3 speed, Samuel is a vertical threat who can get behind zone coverage in a hurry or beat defenders on crossing patterns. He turns up field immediately after securing the catch, defeating angles in space with his speed and explosiveness. His running back background is apparent as he runs with determination, not going out of bounds easily. When taking handoffs out of the backfield he can be an explosive playmaker who creates chunk plays on outside runs. Samuel has the foot speed to change directions, giving him the ability to separate despite being a hurried route-runner who lacks patience at times. Due to his size and lack of physicality at the catch point, he is limited to a slot role although he can line up outside occasionally. Samuel can be a quality secondary receiving option for an offense that is willing to not only give him the football underneath, but also take advantage of his ability to get vertical. He is more of an offensive weapon than just a receiver who will open up space for his teammates.

