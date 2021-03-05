2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Dak Prescott

The NFL Draft Bible pro personnel department has compiled scouting reports on the top free agent players for 2021. Our most valuable player available on the open market is quarterback Dak Prescott. While the Louisiana native was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the Dallas Cowboys still own the right to designate him with a franchise tag for the second consecutive year, which would cost $37.7M dollars for the upcoming season. The bigger question that remains, is will the two parties be able to agree on a long-term deal.

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent quarterback Dak Prescott.

Overview:

Everybody knows that quarterback is king, which is why it’d be surprising to see the Cowboys let Prescott walk without meeting his lucrative contract demands. Since taking the reins of the franchise from Tony Romo in 2016, he has made tremendous strides in patching up some of the inconsistencies that he came into the league with. Prescott demonstrates exceptional leadership, toughness and competitiveness. All traits evaluators love to see in any quarterback. He possesses a powerful lower body that enables him to drive the ball accurately into tight spaces. He also shows great pocket awareness in evading oncoming pass-rushers and finding escape routes to either take off for easy yards or find an open receiver downfield. He is an extremely hard worker who has taken considerable jumps in his progression every year. Where Prescott needs to continue to better himself is in his mechanics and footwork. His release has gotten much tighter since entering the league but he can still shorten that up when attacking deeper down the field. The footwork isn’t always perfect for Prescott, which leads him to fall off balance and make inconsistent throws to all parts of the field. When Prescott is able to set his feet, use his strong base to step up in the pocket, and fire to his receivers. Prescott is a terrific young quarterback who is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become in the league.

Background:

Born on July 29, 1993, in Sulphur, Louisiana, he is the youngest of his mother Peggy Prescott’s three children. Peggy was diagnosed with colon cancer and died on November 3, 2013. Dak played collegiately for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. His career passer rating of 97.3 currently ranks fourth all-time.

