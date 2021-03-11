2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Dalvin Tomlinson

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Dalvin Tomlinson.

Overview:

Tomlinson is rarely talked about as much as Dexter Lawrence or Leonard Williams on the interior of the Giants defensive line, but the impact he makes shouldn’t be overlooked. Tomlinson is a solid starting 3-technique in the league that can two-gap consistently and stops the run. He takes up a lot of space on the interior and clogs holes. Tomlinson uses his large and sturdy frame and rarely gets pushed out of position. Tomlinson possesses an above-average key and diagnose, which allows him to attack the correct gap quickly when two-gapping. Tomlinson’s concerns come when rushing the passer. He is not an overwhelming pass rusher. Tomlinson is not particularly quick and can’t win with his feet. He also doesn’t get much drive on interior offensive linemen when they are able to anchor correctly. Tomlinson should get paid average for the position and should be a starter for the remainder of his contract.

