2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Daryl Williams

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Daryl Williams.

Overview:

The former fourth-round pick HAS started 43 games at right tackle for the Bills and Panthers, but also has experience at left tackle (four starts), right guard (three starts) and left guard (five starts) from his 2019 season in Carolina. Williams signed one-year contracts over the last two seasons. The second-team All-Pro right tackle from 2017 possesses the length to play wide when he gains enough depth in his set. He runs rushers that get to his outside shoulder consistently around the pocket and benefits from a quarterback able to step up in the pocket. His length allows him to place his hands and control blocks when his feet can keep up. Williams gets beat around the outside frequently as he does not have the feet to gain depth, leaving his outside hand susceptible to getting knocked down. His anchor is inconsistent due to his lack of balance, when on balance, he digs in and shuts down power rushes. The longer a play goes, the less active he gets, and is guilty of having lazy feet and hands. Williams gives up pressures and sacks late in reps. As a run blocker, he does not create movement, lacking leg drive and pop in his hands to impact defensive linemen. Williams is a below-average starting right tackle who should be treated as a band-aid rather than a long-term starter by the team that signs him.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.