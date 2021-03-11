2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: David Andrews

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent David Andrews.

Overview:

Andrews has served as a staple for the Patriots offensive line the last few seasons. The once undrafted center turned himself into a four-time offensive co-captain for the team. Andrews wins with impressive athleticism for the center position, displaying quick feet to redirect on a lateral plane to reach defenders. He is very nimble in the open field when working as a puller and working to the second level. Excellent drive blocker in the run game who plays with a strong base that prevents defenders from creating push. He has an incredible knack for replacing his hands in pass protection, showing great hand usage when engaged in hand fights with pass rushers. Andrews displays an unstable and inconsistent anchor in pass protection, allowing defenders to uproot his feet on initial contact. Andrews is a starting-caliber center who will command a great deal of attention due to his ability and still being under the age of 30.

Background:

Andrews signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015 from the University of Georgia. He has made his mark on the New England franchise since his rookie year where he started in 11 games before becoming the full-time starting center in 2016. Andrews has served as the Patriots offensive co-captain since 2017 while being a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

