2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Hunter Henry

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Hunter Henry.

Overview:

Henry has made a name for himself at the tight end position. He entered the league as an early second-round pick to replace Antonio Gates and ended up playing alongside him for a bit. Henry is an elite pass-catching tight end. He runs clean routes with solid body control and nice change of direction for the position. Henry has above average speed for the position and uses that to gain separation in routes. Henry is an average blocker at best in the run game as well as the pass game. Henry’s concerns come from his strength as a blocker and his strength in contested catches. Henry gets pushed off his spot often as a blocker. He has trouble eliminating penetration. He also has trouble gaining position on 50/50 balls. Henry is a top receiving tight end in the league and will succeed with a team that uses their tight end primarily in space as a receiving option. Expect Henry to get paid like a top tight end this offseason.

