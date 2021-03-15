2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Jadeveon Clowney

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Jadeveon Clowney.

Overview:

The former first overall pick of the Houston Texans has been a bit of a journeyman, getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks and playing on a one-year deal before joining Tennessee late in the 2020 season. Clowney’s season got cut short as he was placed on injured reserve in November with a knee injury. Despite losing half a step since entering the league, his get-off still allows him to establish half-man relationships occasionally. Clowney converts speed to power using his length and pushes blockers back into the pocket. Unfortunately, he rarely gets home with speed or power as he is unable to counter at the top of his rush with his moves being predetermined instead of taking what the tackle gives him. Clowney doesn’t dip his shoulder and bend in situations where this would be favorable. In the run game, he is able to control gaps with his length, but once again struggles to disengage consistently due to his hands. His motor runs hot all game and he makes plays due to his effort alone. Clowney is a starter who has the traits to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end. His tape is frustrating as there is lots of potential in his game with power and athleticism, but after his sixth season he is still not a refined rusher. There is a slim chance he figures it out and signing him in time for him to attend training camp to work with coaching could benefit him greatly as he has missed the last two. Clowney is likely to be signed to another short-term deal as he is a boom or bust player and teams will not want to take a big financial risk on him.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.