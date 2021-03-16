Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Jayon Brown

Learn more about the Tennessee Titans free agent linebacker, Jayon Brown
Author:
Publish date:

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Jayon Brown.

Overview: 

In a league that values athleticism more than ever at the linebacker position, Brown carved out a niche in the Tennessee defense as a fifth-round pick. As one of the leading tacklers of the Titans defense the last two seasons, Brown has proven to be a capable three-down linebacker in the NFL. Brown brings excellent athleticism to the position, displaying noticeable foot speed to close on ball-carriers with proper angles. Displays exceptional feel as a hook/curl defender who gains depth in the middle of the field to force quarterbacks to put air on the football while possessing impressive short-area quickness to break on throws in front of him. Brown has excellent efficiency as tackler who consistently brings his hips on contact without stopping his feet to limit yards after contact for ball-carriers. Often chooses to run around blocks, lacking an understanding of when he needs to take on a block in order to disrupt a play. Struggles to disengage with offensive linemen when they get their hands on him at the second level. Brown possesses the athleticism to be a starting WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme a team can win with as an efficient tackler who covers ground in the run game and as an underneath defender.

Background: 

The former UCLA Bruin was selected by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Brown has enjoyed success as a linebacker due to excellent athletic ability for the position despite having a small frame. Was limited to 10 games in 2020 after suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

