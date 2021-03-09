2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: JJ Watt

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent JJ Watt.



JJ Watt signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals on March first worth $31 million over two years. $23 million are guaranteed.

Overview:

JJ Watt was a surprise release by the Texans, but the veteran defensive lineman asked to be released saying he wanted to play for a contender. The Wisconsin native has been one of the top pass rushers since he was a rookie in 2011. Despite being 31 years of age (32 on March 22), Watt has not lost an edge in the strength department. He utilizes his upper-body strength and lower-body explosion to get by offensive linemen. Veteran players are usually one step ahead as they use their experience as an advantage, so Watt's ability to read and react is still as good as it's ever been. He can see plays before they occur and is extremely reliable as a tackler to chase the ball down. Watt's release off the line is still quick and powerful. He utilizes a variety of pass-rush moves at his disposal, but relies on an immediate release to get past the blocker. The speed we saw in the beginning of his career has undoubtedly left the prolific pass rushers game, but he makes up for it with his brute strength and smartness. Watt has missed some time due to injury in the last five years, as the wear and tear of the NFL have undoubtedly had its effect on him. He’s suffered a torn pectoral, an injured finger and a herniated disk in his back in that time. There is certainly a case that his best days are behind him, but nonetheless, Watt is still a dominant pass rusher who can change the game's entirety and wreak havoc on the offense. He played all 16 games with over 1,000 snaps last season

Background:

Watt was born on March 22, 1989 in Wisconsin. His parents are Connie and John Watt. His brother T.J. Watt is an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers and his other brother Derek Watt is also on the Steelers as a fullback. Watt attended Central Michigan as a tight end, but eventually opted out of his scholarship and decided to transfer to Wisconsin, where he would play defensive end. He was drafted by the Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft as the 11th overall pick. He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time NFL first-teamer All-Pro and was ranked as the best player in the NFL in 2015. He holds the Texans record for most career sacks (100), most career forced fumbles (22) and fumble recoveries (12).

