2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Joe Thuney

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Joe Thuney.

Overview:

Thuney played last season on the franchise tag and is finally looking at getting the long-term deal he’s been searching for. He has started all 80 games that he has played in his NFL career and remains one of the most durable offensive lineman across the league. Thuney is also a great athlete who has the foot quickness to mirror the game’s best interior rushers. He has the agility to move seamlessly on pulls and traps and has enough power to his game to get movement in the run game. Where Thuney is limited is in his frame and power profile. He doesn’t possess wide enough hips to support a larger body, so putting on weight to fill out was never much of an option for him. Thuney has the athleticism to pull and trap but doesn’t have the strength to be a true mover in the run game. He is best fitted for a zone run scheme instead of a power scheme where his weaknesses can be exploited. That being said, Thuney remains one of the best guards in football and he should expect to be paid like it this offseason.

Background:

Thuney was born on November 18, 1992, in Centerville, Ohio. His parents Mike and Beth Thuney raised him and their other two children, Mike and Beth, in Kettering, Ohio. There, Thuney was a member of two D4 state championship teams at Archbishop Alter High School. He played collegiately at North Carolina State before being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.