2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: John Johnson

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent John Johnson.

Overview:

John Johnson III has found success in the NFL despite being one of the most overlooked safeties in the league. His best statistical season in 2018 saw him compile 119 tackles and four interceptions. but he still did not receive any Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods. Johnson excels at using his eyes as a two-high safety where he transitions his eyes in coverage from one target to the next and leveraging routes properly. He is a fluid mover who does not false-step coming downhill, showing noticeable burst out of his breaks. He is an efficient tackler in the open field whether it be limiting big yards after the catch or keeping runs from breaking out. Johnson lacks play strength in run support when trying to disengage with blocks causing him to struggle when he must set a firm edge. Johnson only shows minimal range when playing as the single-high safety, lacks the foot speed to close on throws and force tight-window completions. Johnson is a starting safety who can win within a two-high scheme as an intelligent defender that wins with efficient tackling in space and awareness in coverage.

Background:

The four-year pro out of Boston College was selected by the Rams with the 91st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Johnson has been one of the most productive safeties in the NFL, posting 100 tackles in two of his first four seasons. His ability to provide the Rams with versatility in the secondary made him a key cog in their rise as an elite defense in 2020 under first year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. After missing the last 12 games of 2019 with a shoulder injury, Johnson bounced back to put together a successful 2020 season in a contract year.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.