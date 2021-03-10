2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Overview:

After a great rookie season, Smith-Schuster broke out in Year 2, totaling 1,426 receiving yards in 2018. Ever since, his play has regressed as he has become less of an explosive threat with his yards per catch bottoming out at just 8.6 in 2020. The thick slot receiver does most of his damage against zone coverage. He is alert to finding holes in the defense and has reliable hands to catch the ball. When working up the seam, the former second-round pick can elevate and pluck the ball through traffic. Defenses find success matching up in man coverage against Smith-Schuster, who lacks explosiveness getting out of his breaks, separating with physicality at the top of the route, giving his quarterback small windows to hit. This physicality translates when the ball is in his hands or he is blocking, although he leaves elusiveness after the catch to be desired. Smith-Schuster is a possession receiver from the slot who works as an outlet against zone coverage. He can be the quarterback's best friend somewhere, but would greatly benefit from vertical threats on the offense giving him space to work underneath.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.