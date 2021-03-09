2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Justin Simmons

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Justin Simmons.

Simmons has become one of the elite safeties in the NFL after being a third-round selection in 2016. He played the 2020 season on the franchise tender of $11.44 million and had the tag placed on him again on March 5 with a tender of $13.73 million. The Broncos are continuing efforts to sign Simmons to a long-terms contract. His play on the field in Denver has been elite, but his off-the-field efforts in the community has made him a fan favorite as he received his second nomination this year as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. The leader of the Denver secondary is a cerebral player who communicates well to get his teammates aligned properly, has an excellent feel for how offenses are trying to attack especially when he is asked to play as a robber safety and cut off breaking routes. One of the best tackling safeties in the NFL who rarely misses in the open field, he excels playing near the line of scrimmage where he is sound in his run fits and sound in coverage as a curl/flat defender. Rarely makes mistakes, has capitalized during his career from being in the right spots showing excellent ball-skills to create interceptions. His biggest deficiency is he doesn’t have the range to be a consistent threat as a single-high safety who roams the middle of the field. Struggles to cover slot receivers due to a lack of foot quickness to play on a lateral plane against shiftier wideouts. Simmons is an All-Pro safety who has become one of the elite safeties in the NFL and has a positive influence in the locker room.

Third-round pick out Boston College in the 2016 NFL Draft who just finished his fifth season as a pro. A 2019 second-team All-Pro selection and 2020 Pro Bowl selection, Simmons currently holds the longest active streak for consecutive snaps played with 2,024.

