2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Lavonte David

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Lavonte David.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing Lavonte David to a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed.

Overview:

It is uncommon for consensus top-10 players at their position to be underrated. Still, David has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for a long time. Despite being selected to just one Pro Bowl (2015), the 31-year-old has been named first-team All-Pro once (2013) and second-team All-Pro twice (2016, 2020). What’s more, the 2012 second-round pick has played in 16 games in six of his nine professional seasons and has never played less than 13 games in a year since joining the league. David is a versatile, smart, instinctive and athletic linebacker that is effective against the pass and the run. His play recognition immediately stands out, as he consistently blows up screens and swing passes. David operates at a high level in zone coverage thanks to his movement skills, intelligence, route recognition and understanding of leverage and spacing. He is also fluid and physical enough to succeed in man coverage on short-to-intermediate routes. Against the run, David identifies and follows the ball and fills the proper gaps. Furthermore, he is a safe and efficient tackler who takes smart angles of pursuit and plays the ball carrier’s outside leg. Still, there are concerning aspects of the accomplished linebacker’s game. First and foremost, David does not play with much power and struggles to withstand or shed blocks as a result. Similarly, he is not a consistently effective pass rusher. Moreover, he can bite on play action or double moves and wind up out of position. In man coverage, David keeps his eyes in the backfield and flips his hips late, which leaves him playing catch-up. While David’s age limits his appeal to Super Bowl contenders, he is a top-notch NFL linebacker that will serve as an immediate upgrade at the position for almost any team.

