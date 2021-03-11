2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Leonard Floyd

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Leonard Floyd.

Overview:

The former first-round pick did not have the easiest of times to start his career. Floyd struggled to produce at a high level in Chicago after getting selected in the top 10 of the draft. However, after a release from his contract in Chicago, Floyd signed a prove-it deal with the Rams and cemented himself as a solid starter in the league. Floyd is a long and fast edge rusher who wins with bend and quickness. He is a crafty pass rusher who can consistently mismatch offensive tackles with excellent play-speed and tremendous ankle flexibility. Though not outstanding, he is much improved in stopping the run along the edge. Where Floyd is slightly disadvantaged is his strength. He is not strong enough to use his length inside. He is locked into an exterior rusher role. He is also not oily in the hips and therefore is a liability in coverage. In a role where he can continually rush the passer from the outside, Floyd can continue to flourish and therefore will likely get a long-term contract that pays him above average money for the position.

