2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Leonard Williams

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Leonard Williams.

The New York Giants have used their franchise tag on Leonard Williams.

Overview:

The former sixth overall pick by the Jets was traded within the New York area and played one-and-a-half seasons for the Giants, receiving the franchise tag in 2020. Williams has played in 95 NFL games, racking up 29 sacks with a career-high 11.5 in 2020. He lines up at varied spots from a three- or five-technique in base to rushing as a shaded nose in obvious passing situations. Much of his game is predicated on length and controlling blocks with his hands without giving blockers access to his chest. When he is able to lock out, he can control and disengage giving him two-gapping ability in the run game. He has plenty of pop in his hands, blowing up blocks when he shoots them. Williams gets off the ball quickly and is a capable hand-fighter to keep his frame clean. When opponents are able to land their hands on him, he struggles to disengage, lacking strength. The California native is not a bull-rusher as he leaves leg drive to be desired. Williams can be a versatile piece along a defensive line with pass-rush upside when his moves hit. He is not a pure three-technique as he struggles in condensed spaces, finding success with his length and athleticism when given more space.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.