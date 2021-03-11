2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Marcus Maye

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Marcus Maye.

The New York Jets used their franchise tag on Marcus Maye.

Overview:

Maye has been one of the very few bright spots on a very bad New York Jets team since he entered the league in 2017. He is a versatile safety who can play both in the box as well as handle his duties in deep coverage. He has a muscular build with long arms that helps him be physical with tight ends and receivers and break-up passes. He has great range and instincts on the back end that assist him in covering the field sideline-to-sideline and recovering on plays. He is a rangy tackler who is physical enough to shed blockers and play effectively working downhill. Where Maye struggles is in his ball tracking down the field. He has issues playing both the man and the ball and can lose feel for receivers in coverage. Hip tightness shows up a little bit on his film where he can be slow to transition on combination routes. That being said, Maye is a versatile safety who does a lot of things well. After trading safety Jamal Adams last season, the Jets moved to keep Maye around by placing the franchise tag on him.

Background:

Maye was born on March 9, 1993, in Melbourne, Florida. He played collegiately at the University of Florida and played high school football at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.