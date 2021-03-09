2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Marcus Williams

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Marcus Williams.

The New Orleans Saints have used their franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams.

Overview:

Williams has continued to build upon what was an impressive rookie season in 2017 and has become an underrated safety in the NFL. Since his arrival in New Orleans in 2017, he has more interceptions than any other player on the Saints roster. Williams excels in taking the ball away, displaying noticeable ball skills to create takeaways with the ball in the air. He provides strong versatility in coverage, and is a player who can play in the short zones, one-high, and two-high and still be a productive player. Excellent range and natural instincts to cover ground on the back end and close on the football consistently. Can cover ground quickly when the ball is thrown, showing great burst when opening up his hips to run. A wrap/drag tackler who can give up yards after contact, struggles to explode from his hips on tackles. Inconsistent in man coverage against tight ends and slot receivers, most reliable when he can play with depth and read the quarterback’s eyes. A starting free safety that teams can win with due to outstanding range and ball skills.

Background:

The fourth-year safety out of Utah was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. A member of the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2017, Williams has become one of the games most underrated safeties. A durable player who has started in 46 games the last four seasons, he is a safety that can be relied on to be in the starting lineup consistently.

