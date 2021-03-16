2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Marvin Jones Jr.

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Marvin Jones Jr.

Overview:

Jones has been a high-volume touchdown receiver in his career, collecting 51 in 88 career starts. He has benefitted from being paired with other top receivers in his career such as A.J. Green and Kenny Golladay. Jones excels as bigger receiver who plays with noteworthy subtlety in his movements throughout his routes. He is most effective in the intermediate area of the field where he utilizes excellent short-area quickness to win at the top of routes consistently. An incredibly strong runner after the catch, Jones is a physical runner in the open field who breaks arm tackles of defensive backs. Fifth in the NFL in drops in 2020, Jones tends to let the football travel too far into his body, showing an unwillingness to consistently reach outside his frame. Struggles with physical defensive backs who can get their hands on him at the line of scrimmage and throughout the route. Injury concerns will hurt his value with him being a wide receiver who is 30-years-old and has already experienced a lot of lower-body injuries. Jones will excel as a Z receiver who wins with short-area quickness in the intermediate area of the field to provide a quarterback with a reliable separator between the numbers.

Background:

The nine-year veteran out of Cal-Berkeley finds himself on the free-agent market for the second time in his career. After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones signed with the Detroit Lions in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent. Since entering the league, he has missed a lot of games due to injuries in his lower extremities. Last season with Detroit was the first he played in all 16 games since 2017.

