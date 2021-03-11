2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Matt Judon

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Matt Judon.

Overview:

Judon was an absolute steal in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has vastly improved his game every year he has been in the league. He possesses an excellent frame at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds with great length and bend off the edge. He is also a very explosive athlete who is able to beat offensive tackles with his natural physical gifts. Due to his athleticism, he is able to fill multiple roles defensively and is a true chess piece along the defensive front. Judon has mainly shined as a pass rusher thus far throughout his career, but he has improved tremendously as a run defender. An area of concern to take into account for Judon is how aggressive the Baltimore Ravens play on defense. With the highest blitz rate in the league, it’s hard to imagine that Judon’s numbers weren’t at least a little inflated playing in that system. The constant blitzing had him in frequent one-on-one matchups that no doubt helped him reach the sack totals that he did. Continuing to win off the edge despite double-teams and dealing with chip blocks will definitely be something to keep an eye on if Judon moves on to another team this offseason.

Background:

Judon was born on August 15, 1992 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played collegiately at Grand Valley State University and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He is two-time Pro Bowler in 2019-20 with 34.5 career sacks. Judon played last season on the franchise tag and is no doubt looking at finally getting the long-term contract he deserves this offseason.

