2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Matt Milano

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Matt Milano.

Overview:

The safety recruit made the switch to linebacker at Boston College and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Buffalo. Milano took over starting duties as the WILL linebacker in head coach Sean McDermott’s defense midway through his rookie season. Having dealt with occasional injuries, Milano has missed 11 games in four seasons. His safety background is apparent as he shows spatial awareness in zone, being able to switch off routes and locate routes underneath. When tight ends cross his zone, he bumps them physically to throw off the timing of routes. Milano is bursty in short areas allowing him to make up ground quickly and be dangerous when blitzing, as he gets home quickly and defeats blocks with his quickness and hand usage. Anticipating cutback lanes at the second level, Milano excels in scraping and filling to close lanes. He is not physical between the tackles and best when kept clean as he does not stack and shed successfully. As a tackler, Milano is inconsistent, lacking the strength to wrap up strongly on a consistent basis. Due to being grabby and having lazy feet in man, he gives up separation and gets called for penalties. Milano is a starting WILL who can run, cover and blitz. The more he can be kept clean and tasked with zone coverage duties, the more successful he will be.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.