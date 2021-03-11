2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Melvin Ingram III

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Melvin Ingram III.

Overview:

Well-known pass rushers generally receive plenty of attention when they hit free agency. Ingram is a former first-round selection, three-time Pro Bowl defensive end and two-time double-digit sack producer who may well be a target for teams hoping to contend sooner rather than later. Still, the veteran will be 32-years-old in April and is coming off a down year plagued by knee injuries. In seven games, Ingram recorded 10 tackles, five quarterback hits, two passes defended, one interception and no sacks. The 4-3 end primarily wins with technique. He has a variety of hand moves and plays with a low pad level to functionally improve his length and strength. Ingram is most effective with either his speed to power aided by leverage or his spin move. The nine-year veteran also thrives by forcing linemen into false steps with head fakes, jab steps and body language before capitalizing on those mistakes with sufficient lateral quickness and timing. Moreover, Ingram is a smart player who quickly diagnoses and reacts to screens and swing passes. Still, the former first-round pick has notable weaknesses. While Ingram is a sufficient athlete, he does not have the burst, power or bend to win without forcing linemen to make errors. Moreover, he is significantly slowed by any punches landing on his chest. This happens fairly frequently, as his 31.5-inch arms are short for the position and he can be late to employ his hands into engagement. He is also an inefficient tackler. What’s more, the defender has an inconsistent motor and sometimes refrains from chasing down plays from the backside. All in all, Ingram is a technically sound, limited athlete who should be able to contribute situationally for a team looking to win in the short term.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.