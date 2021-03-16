2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Patrick Peterson

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Patrick Peterson.

Overview:

Chances to sign future Hall of Famers don't come very often. Still, Peterson is entering the 2020 NFL offseason as a first-time free agent. The long-time Arizona Cardinal has eight Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections to his name. He was also named to the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade Team. Furthermore, the ironman has played 16 games in all but one (2019) of his NFL seasons. Peterson’s longevity and consistently-high level of play can be attributed to his athleticism and intelligence. The 2011 fifth overall selection’s length, physicality and movement skills form an impressive press-man profile. Indeed, Peterson’s best play comes when he jams receivers at the line of scrimmage and remains physical through the catch point. He simultaneously exhibits sound press technique and the requisite fluidity and speed to mirror. In zone coverage, Peterson’s understanding of the defense, route recognition, spatial awareness and timing make him a constant threat to impact the catch point. The team captain also regularly communicates with his teammates before and during the play. Against the run, Peterson plays with disciplined gap integrity and patient pursuit angles. Nonetheless, the near-31-year-old defensive back’s play declined in 2020. Peterson bites on route salesmanship and loses to push-offs from physical receivers. What’s more, he struggles to stay in phase thanks to inconsistent hip and eye discipline. Peterson often flips his hips either too early or too late and keeps his eyes in the backfield in man coverage. Finally, the accomplished defender has seemingly lost a step, which hinders him in off-man coverage. While he is still a competent corner, the likely Hall of Famer’s changing skill set makes him an intriguing candidate for a position change to safety down the road. In 2021, though, Peterson’s skill in press-man and deep zones can make him a CB2 for a contender.

