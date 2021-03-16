2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Richard Sherman

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Richard Sherman.

Sherman has been arguably the best cornerback of the last decade in the NFL and has the production to show it. The active interception leader with 36, Sherman has carved out a career that will likely end with him in the Hall of Fame. Sherman wins with his ability to diagnose route concepts at an elite level with his eyes on the quarterback in zone coverage. He has a nose for the football with otherworldly ball skills to high-point the football utilizing his excellent length at the catch point. Sherman has never been more than an average athlete throughout his career, which is concerning now that he is past the age of 30. An injury-filled 2020 season saw him play only five games which could be a sign of his body starting to break down. A move to safety could be in his future to maximize the last few years of his career due to his ability to diagnose routes so quickly. Sherman is a corner you can win with as a starter in a Cover 3 scheme because of his elite route recognition and ball skills to consistently be around the football.

Selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 out of Stanford, Sherman quickly became the league’s elite ballhawk at the cornerback position. The active interception leader in the NFL, Sherman has carved out a long career as an elite Cover 3 corner. Accumulating five All-Pro honors with three being first team, Sherman hits the free-agent market for the second time in his career at the age of 32 after three seasons in San Francisco.

