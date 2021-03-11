2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Russell Okung

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Russell Okung.

Overview:

Starting-caliber tackle play is a hot commodity in the NFL. For that reason, Okung may be in high demand this offseason. Although the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion is coming off an injury-marred season, he saw the field in seven games in 2020. In four of those matchups, he played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. The 2010 sixth overall pick’s traits are immediately recognizable on the field. The veteran tackle boasts above-average movement skills and very long arms. Consequently, he is able to routinely mirror speed rushers when they attack his outside shoulder and sustain blocks well. He can also climb to the second level of a defense or pull to lead-block outside the hashes. What’s more, Okung is a controlled and patient blocker who does not often lunge into engagement. His refined hands allow him to anchor down and keep defenders at a distance. As a run blocker, the Oklahoma State product has sufficient power to create rushing lanes. Nonetheless, there are concerns surrounding Okung’s game. First and foremost, the talented tackle will turn 33 during the 2021 season. On the field, Okung is easily driven back when he narrows his base or allows defensive linemen into his frame. Moreover, Okung too often gives up penetration to defensive linemen with a quick first step and can struggle when power rushers attack his inside shoulder. Additionally, Okung has instances of mental lapses that result in unobstructed pressure on the quarterback. While the former Super Bowl champion is a talented, technically-sound lineman, his athleticism is not enough to compensate when his technique falters. Still, Okung is a starting-caliber, scheme-versatile tackle who provides value in pass protection and in the run game. He should be targeted by contenders in need of improved tackle play.

