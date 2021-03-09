2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Shaquil Barrett

Overview:

Barrett has made tremendous strides since going undrafted in 2014 when the Denver Broncos took a shot on him. His tenure in Denver was very inconsistent, but a switch to Tampa Bay led to more opportunities for Barrett to prove himself. In his first year with Tampa Bay, Barrett accumulated 19.5 sacks, leading the team. Though the sack numbers decreased in 2020 (8.0), Barrett has serious skills as a pass rusher, which will get him a big contract in the offseason. Barrett is an excellent pass rusher who uses leverage and power to get by offensive tackles. Barrett uses his size to his advantage getting under anchor attempts from tackles consistently. He generates a lot of power with his compact body and attacks quarterbacks quickly. He does have some weak spots in his game. He is slow to the flat when asked to cover the hook. He processes slowly in the pass game when not attacking the passer. In the run game, Barrett has a hard time disengaging from blocks in order to set an edge. Barrett’s skills as a pass rusher will make him a wealthy man, but don’t expect 19 sacks from him again.

