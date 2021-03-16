2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Shaquill Griffin

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Shaquill Griffin.

Overview:

Griffin has been a consistent starter for the Seahawks ever since entering the league in 2017. As a third-round pick, his development into a starter has been excellent. Griffin displays elite foot speed for the position allowing him to stay on receivers vertically. He also has solid physicality for the position in press situations. He uses solid football intelligence to play well in a zone defense. Griffin is limited by his ball skills. Griffin has not been able to force many turnovers in his years in Seattle. He also lacks elite abilities in man. He doesn’t have oily hips that would allow him to mirror receivers well. Griffin is a starting caliber corner in a Cover 3 system that allows him to play vertically on one side of the field. With a team that employs that, Griffin should have no problem living up to expectations.

