2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: T.Y. Hilton

Overview:

Hilton has enjoyed a successful career picking up chunk yards, placing in the top 10 for yards per reception five times throughout his career including 2016 when he led the NFL in total receiving yards. Approaching the back end of his career, Hilton still has desirable traits that teams will value from a veteran receiver who has had a lot of success in the NFL. Hilton possesses elite short-area quickness, showing up most in his ability to defeat press at the line of scrimmage. He has exceptional change of direction as a route-runner when sitting down his hips without losing speed at the top of his routes to separate consistently. A natural hands catcher who plucks the ball, Hilton understands when he needs to shield the catch with his body and when he needs to catch the ball away from his frame. He has underwhelming play strength that shows up against physical corners who are able to get their hands on him and beat him up throughout the route. Age will be a big factor in his free agency as a player who has been a deep ball threat throughout his career. Hilton’s traits will serve him well as a secondary option in a heavy passing offense that stretches the field.

Background:

Fresh off his ninth NFL season, the former third-round pick out of Florida International will hit the free-agent market at 31-years-old. Hilton has been known as one of the better wide receivers in the NFL during his career, but has seen his production take a dip the last couple seasons. A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton has eclipsed 1,000 yards in five of his nine seasons.

