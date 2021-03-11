2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Taylor Moton

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Taylor Moton.

The Carolina Panthers used their franchise tag on Moton.

Overview:

Moton has established himself as one of the league’s best young right tackles and he had the franchise tag placed on him. After switching between the left and right side early in his career, he has found a home on the right side and has started 32 consecutive games for the Panthers. Durability is a major strength for Moton as he didn’t miss a single collegiate game at Western Michigan from 2013-2016 and now he continues to retain his health at the next level. Staying on the field is crucial for any offensive lineman and that is something that will definitely factor into the contract he will eventually receive. Moton is a terrific athlete who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash, good for fourth among all offensive linemen in his class. He uses that athleticism to mirror the game’s quickest edge rushers and consistently find work in the open space. Despite his athleticism, Moton’s weakness is in pass protection. He struggles with his hand quickness and footwork, which is most likely the reason why Moton has stuck on the right side to this point in his career. The Panthers will undoubtedly do everything in their power to sign Moton to a long-term contract as the Panthers will try and make him one of the best-paid right tackles in the game this offseason.

Background:

Moton was born on August 18, 1994, in Lansing, Michigan. He played collegiately at Western Michigan and set a school record with 52 career starts. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Moton attended Okemos High School in Okemos, Michigan where he played football, basketball and ran track. In 2019, Moton was named the starting right tackle, starting all 16 games for the Panthers. In 2020, Moton was graded as the best right tackle in the league by Pro Football Focus.

