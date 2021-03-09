2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Trent Williams

Overview:

After sitting out the entire 2019 season because of personal grievances with Washington, the eight-time Pro Bowler was traded to San Francisco. Williams did not take long to get acclimated as he knew the scheme having played under head coach Kyle Shanahan previously and started 13 games in 2020, getting shut down for the last two weeks with a sprained elbow and missing one game due to COVID-109. The Texas native is still one of the most athletic tackles in football, putting his movement skills on full display when asked to pull or get out in space on screens. He possesses terrific pop in his hands, allowing him to blow up defenders at the point of attack and in space. As a pass blocker, Williams does not get beat by rushers going around him as he gains depth too quickly for speed rushers and does a terrific job of consistently recovering against counters. The one way he can get beat is with a bull rush when he is unable to anchor after an opponent gets into his chest or under his pads. But that rarely happens. Whether in San Francisco or elsewhere, Williams is one of the best tackles in the league until his athleticism starts to regress. He is a perfect fit for an offense that utilizes his movement ability in space but can function in any scheme. Due to concerns about potential athletic regression in the future, he might not get signed to a long term deal, but rather a three-year contract.

