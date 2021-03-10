2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Will Fuller

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Will Fuller.

Overview:

Known for being one of the league’s premier deep threats, Fuller’s presence when he is in the Texans lineup shows a significant difference in their offensive numbers. His ability to take the top off defenses has been a key piece in unlocking the Texans' offense. Explosive foot speed allows him to win consistently on a vertical plane. Is a threat to score from any area of the field with excellent speed and impressive yards after the catch abilities to maneuver in the open field. Struggles to beat press coverage against bigger cornerbacks who can use his lack of play strength against him. Inconsistent hands do not win consistently in contested catch situations due to a lack of hand strength and a strong tendency to be a body catcher. Prefers to play on a vertical plane, lacking the ability to be a consistent threat in the intermediate area of the field, showing minimal body control to catch the ball outside of his frame. Fuller is a wide receiver teams can win with as a complementary receiver who adds an elite deep threat element.

Background:

Fuller was selected with 21st pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. The wide receiver has been known for his blazing speed and ability to take the top off defenses during his five seasons. Has missed a lot of games due to injury up to this point in his career and is currently serving a 6-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

