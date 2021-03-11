2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: William Jackson

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17, so be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent William Jackson.

Overview:

Jackson has quietly made a name for himself playing for the struggling Bengals. His production and skill set has been hidden due to the team’s losing ways, but if Jackson can find a home on a winning team, then expect to hear his name more often. He is a terrific man-to-man corner who is extremely fluid in the hips and can change direction to break up passes in a hurry. He has the agility to snap around and close on the ball to break up passes. His ball skills are exceptional as he always finds a way to locate the football and get at least one hand on it if not both for an interception. He possesses the kind of top-tier recovery speed and the competitiveness to never truly be out of a play when beaten. Where Jackson falls short is in the area of play strength. He doesn’t have the ideal frame or length to deal with the game’s biggest receivers in press coverage, which limits the schemes in which he can succeed. He can also get grabby in coverage when losing his balance and draw penalty flags. Jackson could be a steal in free agency this offseason to any team in search of a man-coverage corner to hold down the outside. He wasn’t able to burst onto the scene playing in Cincinnati, but look for him to make a move to finally get the respect he deserves in the league.

Background:

Jackson is a native of the Fifth Ward area of Houston, Texas. He attended Wheatley High School in Houston. Played collegiately at the University of Houston and was drafted by the Bengals 24th overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. This is Jackson’s first exposure to free agency.

